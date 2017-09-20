Culver Hotel is hosting a masquerade party for Culver City's 100th birthday, and you're invited

The Culver Hotel is hosting a masquerade ball Saturday to celebrate Culver City’s hundredth year. The city and the 1924 hotel share a common historic thread: Both were created by Harry H. Culver.

The Vintage Masquerade Black Tie Ball invites everyone to dress up and party inside the vintage six-floor flatiron building. “Then and now” snapshots of the city will be on display too during the evening of live music, dancing and other entertainment.

The Velvet Lounge has the feel of a 1920s speakeasy. (The Culver Hotel)

What to wear? Long gowns and black-tie suits with 1920s glamour and “masks, feathers, glitz, shimmer” are suggested.

Tickets are $110 per person.

The party also offers the perfect time to explore the 46-room boutique hotel described as the “Culver skyscraper” and a “wedge-shaped Renaissance revival-style beauty, fashioned with sculpted stone, brick, ornate overhanging eaves and 200 magnificent windows” when it opened Sept. 4, 1924.

The emerald green chair with a ruby red accent pillow evokes "The Wizard of Oz," which was filmed in Culver City. (The Culver Hotel)

When “The Wizard of Oz” was filmed in Culver City in 1939, more than 120 Munchkins were housed at the hotel. Clark Gable and then-actor Ronald Reagan were among the stars who slept there.

The Culver Hotel had been owned by actor and legendary director Charlie Chaplin and later Western star John Wayne. A decade ago, Maya Mallick bought and restored the hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.

Culver Hotel owner Maya Mallick. (The Culver Hotel)

But back to the party. The masquerade ball will feature a live DJ, open bar with signature cocktails as well as beer and wine, and food stations.

Info: Culver Hotel's Vintage Masquerade Black Tie Ball, 9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City; (310) 558-9400

