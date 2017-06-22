Yes, pro dart players do exist, and they’re about to descend on Vegas. They're saving a spot for you to compete

Let’s get right to the point: If you want to attend one of the summer’s big sporting events in Las Vegas — the darts championship — you probably should act fast.

Stop smirking. Darts is hugely popular around the world. That explains why tickets are reportedly selling like hotcakes for the World Series of Darts Festival, July 13-15 at the Tropicana.

While Americans watch baseball, basketball and football on TV, folks in more than 80 countries around the world tune in to watch darts competitions, organizers say.

If you think you’re the Rocky of darts, note this: Qualifiers on July 11-12 will allow any darts player from North America the chance to win a spot in the eight-player North American Championship.

The rules are simple:

Two at a time, players go head-to-head. Standing no closer than precisely 7 feet, 9.25 inches from the board, they take turns throwing professional, steel-tipped darts.

Each player starts with 501 points. The object is to be the first player to reach zero points with the fewest throws. Therefore, the more points racked up with each throw, the better.

Fans — and curious Yanks too — can look on as some of the world’s top professionals compete. Thursday’s action will feature North America’s best players. The Professional Darts Corp. U.S. Masters tourney Friday and Saturday will pit eight North American qualifiers again eight pros from around the world.

Play will run from 1-5 p.m. each day.

Reserved seats are still available at $43.60 for Thursday, $54.50 for Friday and $65.40 for Saturday’s championship round.

Info: World Series of Darts

