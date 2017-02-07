Need inspiration for your next California trip? Here's a free guide with 607 reasons to go

How good is the good life in the Golden State? Visit California rates the fun factor high and promises 607 “travel tips and ideas” in its newly released California 2017 Official Visitor’s Guide.

The 200-page guide is free and the ideal companion to our daily online posts to “Your California Bucket List: Essential adventures and experiences in the Golden State.”

Yup, each day we file a new one, such as the “Star Trek” connection to Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce and the exact sticky location of Bubblegum Alley in San Luis Obispo. By year’s end, you’ll have a worthy 365 destinations to explore.

The deal: Go to the California Dream Big web page and sign up to receive a printed guide or download a copy onto your computer or mobile device.

Inside the magazine-style download, you’ll find places to go, places to stay, places to eat, places to have a spa day, etc., organized by 12 regions in the state, from Shasta-Cascade in the north to San Diego in the south.

Listings include all kinds of attractions, from an info-graphic guide to state parks to little profiles of top luxury spas and even a red wine 101 guide that can help plan a wine country adventure. There are even tips on where to ride fat-tire bikes and where to go snow-kiting.

When: The free guide is available indefinitely.

Details: In case you are wondering, that’s women’s volleyball player and fitness guru Gabrielle Reece and pro surfer Laird Hamilton on the guide’s cover, posing at Point Dume State Beach in Malibu.

If you’re into more star power, an inside feature includes a Q&A with cookbook author Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA star Stephen Curry.

Info: California 2017 Official Visitor’s Guide

