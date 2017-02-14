You say it's your birthday? Take a free boat ride to Catalina Island

Travel to the community of Avalon or the quieter Two Harbors on Santa Catalina Island for free on your birthday. Catalina Express offers the gift of a free round-trip crossing from Los Angeles, Long Beach and Dana Point.

The deal: Catalina Express gives away free birthday rides every year, but the terms of this deal have changed for 2017.

Here’s how it works: You must travel to Catalina on your birth date, and you must bring a second person who buys a full-fare adult ticket (even if they are a senior, minor, etc.).

After that, you can choose to make the return trip (it takes about an hour each way) anytime within 30 days. Spend the day, a weekend or a week exploring on foot along the Trans-Catalina Trail or in the air on a zip-line. Kayaking, swimming, scuba diving or just lounging on the beach can be part of the itinerary too.

When: The offer is good year-round, based on availability.

A view of the vintage casino in Avalon on Santa Catalina Island. Christina House / For The Times A view of the vintage casino in Avalon on Santa Catalina Island. A view of the vintage casino in Avalon on Santa Catalina Island. (Christina House / For The Times)

Details: To take advantage of this deal, there are several steps to follow: Register on the company’s website, receive a confirmation email and make a reservation for two when you do your booking.

And you need to present a valid ID that shows your date of birth to take advantage of the free ride. Tickets cost $73 to $75, depending on which port you leave from. That’s the amount you’ll save — and the ticket price your companion will pay.

But that’s not the only reason to spend your birthday on the island. You also can get discounts on items and activities including mini-golf, bicycle rentals, massages and hotel rooms. Check out Birthday Island discounts here.

Info: 2017 Share Your Birthday Ride

