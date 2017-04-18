Sip (and save) on cruise through France's Rhone Valley hosted by California winery owners

Five winery owners from California’s Dry Valley Creek will host a 2018 cruise to France that highlights their own wines as well as classic Rhone Valley varieties. Travelers who sign up early save 20%.

The deal: The seven-night river cruise aboard the AmaCello features five winemaker dinners, a grand tasting, educational seminars from the Sonoma-area winery owners and wine-themed excursions at ports of call.

The Passport to the Rhone cruise is discounted to $2,349 per person, based on double occupancy. Travelers must reserve by the end of May to get the deal. Regular fare is $3,099 per person.

When: The cruise sails between Arles and Lyon, Nov. 8-15, 2018.

Details: Winery owners from Amphora Winery, Mounts Family Winery, Nalle Winery, Peterson Winery and Rued Wines will work with the cruise line’s executive chef to create menus that pair with their wines.

Info: To reserve a cabin, call (877) 651-7447 or email wineclub@cruiseshipcenters.com

