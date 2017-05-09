Take a free boat tour around the Port of Los Angeles

Bet you didn’t know World Trade Week is here.

It’s not a Hallmark holiday, but the occasion provides an opportunity for a free boat ride to see operations at the Port of Los Angeles and L.A.’s waterfront.

The deal: Hour-long rides are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. They leave every 30 minutes from the Los Angeles Maritime Museum at 600 Sampson Way, Berth 84, in San Pedro, and Banning’s Landing Community Center at 100 E. Water St. in Wilmington.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, based on availability.

Details: The port, which is the busiest in the U.S., was founded in 1907 and occupies 7,500 acres of land and water.

World Trade Week kicked off May 4 and has been around for nine decades. (This is the 91st year.) It started with the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce to tout the “benefits of global trade to the local and U.S. economy,” according to the organization’s website. The boat rides also coincide with World Trade Month in May.

Info: Port of Los Angeles, (310) 732-3508

