$30 rooms at the James West Hollywood? Yes, but only during a one-day sale

This is no April Fool’s joke: Rooms at the soon-to-open James West Hollywood cost just $30 during a one-day flash sale.

That means you can grab a room at the crazy low price for up to three nights at the luxury hotel at La Cienega and Sunset boulevards. It’s scheduled to open May 1.

The hotel’s website shows flexible-rate rooms typically range from $379 to $399 a night in May.

Here’s how the sale works: Six sale rooms are available each night between May 1 and Dec. 30. Once those rooms are reserved, you still get a 30% discount on room prices.

The sale starts at 9:01 p.m. PDT Friday (12:01 a.m. EDT Saturday). Use the 30 Day Countdown website to make a reservation.

The hotel has 286 rooms and suites, including penthouse suites that run 1,600 square feet plus a terrace, and bungalow suites that offer direct access to the pool.

It’s part of a dual-tower complex that includes residential units and stores (a new Fred Segal is planned), restaurants, etc. The James has two hotels in New York City and one in Chicago.

The hotel promises more promotions before its opening. Follow @jameshotels on social media to find them.

Info: James West Hollywood’s 30-Day Countdown, (888) 526-3778

