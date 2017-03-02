Get a four-pack discount on Blue Man Group tickets at Luxor Las Vegas

The drum-pounding paint-swirling Blue Man Group has wowed crowds in Las Vegas since 2000. Now you can save up to $195 when you buy a four pack of tickets to their live show at the Luxor hotel-casino.
The deal: If you love this high-energy three-man group, the Family 4 Pack offers good savings.
You pay $350, taxes and fees included, for four tickets in Category A seating, one category up from the cheapest seats, in the resort’s 800-seat theater. That means you receive $125 tickets for $76 each, provided you have three friends or family members to bring along.
When: The offer is good indefinitely, subject to availability.
Tested: I checked the website and found four-pack tickets widely available for shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. The group promotes this as a good bet for the spring break crowd too. Daily shows at 4 p.m. have been added between April 12 and 21.
Info: Blue Man Group’s Family 4 Pack
