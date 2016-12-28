On-board credit, free Wi-Fi and low $49 deposit for cruises on MSC's newest ship

A new ship for a new year? The MSC Seaside won’t hit the water until December 2017, but the countdown has begun. Travelers who book now receive $50 in on-board credit and free Wi-Fi on the new ship’s Caribbean cruises.
The deal: MSC debuts a new class of ship when the Seaside hits the water this year. It will sail exclusively between Miami and the Caribbean, and be the first MSC ship to be christened in the U.S.
The cruise line is celebrating the debut with six- and seven-night cruises starting at $539 per person, based on double occupancy.
You’ll receive a $50 credit for inside staterooms; $50 credit plus free Wi-Fi for ocean-view staterooms ($95 value); and $50 credit, free Wi-Fi plus a free drinks package for two for balcony rooms (a more-than-$600 value). Note that these perks are per cabin, not per person.
And here’s another cool freebie: Children 11 and younger sail for free, as long as they’re in the same cabin as a third or fourth guest. Right now, a deposit of $49 per person will save you a spot.
When: The offer is good until March 31. Sailings with this deal begin January 2018.
Details: The Seaside marks the beginning of a new generation of ships for MSC. Highlights of the 4,000-plus passenger ship include 11 eateries, among them a pan-Asian restaurant created in partnership with chef Roy Yamaguchi; a seaside promenade that wraps around the ship; a 934-seat theater with four shows every night; and zip-lining and slide-boarding at the Aqua Park on deck.
Info: MSC Cruises, (877) 665-4655 or contact a travel agent
