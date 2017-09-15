Colorado ski resort Aspen Snowmass marks 50 years with $6.50 lift tickets

Aspen Snowmass ski resort in Aspen, Colo., is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a gift for all: $6.50 single-day lift tickets on Dec. 15, the same price the resort charged when it opened in 1967.

It’s all part of a Snowmass 50th Anniversary weekend that will feature a retro party and fireworks too.

The deal: You can purchase the $6.50 lift tickets online at the Aspen Snowmass website. How much do you save? For the upcoming winter season, a single-day lift ticket starts at $155 for adults, according to the resort’s website.

When: Discounted lift tickets are good Dec. 15 only, subject to availability.

Details: Snowmass-at-Aspen, as it was called, opened Dec. 17, 1967, with five chairlifts and 50 miles of trails. Now it’s part of a series of resorts that includes Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands. Snowmass also plans a new Base Village and a roller coaster, called the Alpine Coaster, slated to open in December.

But back to the past. Other 50th anniversary events Dec. 15 include a retro party at the Elk Camp restaurant and fireworks over Fanny Hill. The resort will hold a gala and film premiere of “Snowmass: 50 Years of Mountain Spirit” on Dec. 16, and jumps, rail jams and races on Dec. 17.

Info: Aspen Snowmass, (800) 525-6200

ALSO

Watch the 2018 Australian Open on a tennis excursion Down Under

Highway 1 south of Big Sur now won't be completely reopened until late summer 2018

Do you have enough time to make that connecting flight? Maybe, but don't count on it

This motorcycle adventure up to 12,000 feet is only open twice a year. Could these riders complete it?

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel