African safari and camping adventure for young travelers on sale for $760

Here’s an African safari for young travelers who think they can’t afford one. Geckos Adventures offers a camping trip that takes you from the astonishing Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe to Botswana and South Africa for nine days starting at $760 per person.
The deal: The discount on Victoria Falls & Safari tours applies to trips starting May 28 ($760) and June 11 ($768). Tours usually cost $950 and $960 respectively.
For less than $90 a day, you’ll see elephants and lions in Hwange National Park, track rhinos in Matabos National Park, and meet and stay with the Hananwa people at a small village in South Africa's Limpopo province. Geckos caters to small group tours for 18- to 29-year-olds.
When: Discount is good for May 28 and June 11 tours.
Details: The tour includes eight nights of camping, some meals (eight breakfasts, 1 lunch and six dinners), land transportation in a 4-by-4 vehicle and activities such as game drives and wildlife viewing. International airfare is extra.
Journey Through Botswana, another nine-day trip offered by Geckos Adventures, also is on sale. May 20 and June 17 departures start at $840 per person and include stops in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. International airfare is extra.
Info: Geckos Adventures, (855) 832-4853
