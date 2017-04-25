African safari and camping adventure for young travelers on sale for $760

Here’s an African safari for young travelers who think they can’t afford one. Geckos Adventures offers a camping trip that takes you from the astonishing Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe to Botswana and South Africa for nine days starting at $760 per person.

The deal: The discount on Victoria Falls & Safari tours applies to trips starting May 28 ($760) and June 11 ($768). Tours usually cost $950 and $960 respectively.

For less than $90 a day, you’ll see elephants and lions in Hwange National Park, track rhinos in Matabos National Park, and meet and stay with the Hananwa people at a small village in South Africa's Limpopo province. Geckos caters to small group tours for 18- to 29-year-olds.

When: Discount is good for May 28 and June 11 tours.

Details: The tour includes eight nights of camping, some meals (eight breakfasts, 1 lunch and six dinners), land transportation in a 4-by-4 vehicle and activities such as game drives and wildlife viewing. International airfare is extra.

Journey Through Botswana, another nine-day trip offered by Geckos Adventures, also is on sale. May 20 and June 17 departures start at $840 per person and include stops in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. International airfare is extra.

Info: Geckos Adventures, (855) 832-4853

ALSO

What Japan's perfect cherry blossom moment looks like

At Elvis Presley’s Memphis, you can snap a selfie with the pink Cadillac and eat like the King

American and United offer a sure bet for saving money: a $77 round-trip fare to Las Vegas

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel