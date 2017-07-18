Cars Land for the first time will take a spooky turn at Disneyland's Halloween celebrations

It’s called “Haul-O-Ween,” and it’s Disney-style spooky. Radiator Springs denizens Lightning McQueen, Mater, Cruz and the gang in California Adventure’s Cars Land for the first time will be decked out in seasonal costumes this fall as part of Disneyland’s Halloween happenings.

Expect to see “jack-oil lanterns,” “van-pires” and “car-stumes” at Radiator Screams from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31. A silhouette of Evil Oogie Boogie from the 1993 film “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” will skulk over the main entrance to the park too.

Disneyland each year decorates rides — Haunted Mansion Holiday and Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy — and the park in keeping with the Halloween vibe. This year visitors will find a big Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern, a pumpkin festival and a 7-foot-tall Oogie Boogie cookie in a gingerbread house inside the Haunted Mansion.

The big attraction is Mickey’s Halloween Party at night, which requires a separate admission ticket. It allows visitors to go trick-or-treating inside the park, see Disney characters in Halloween costumes and watch the Frightfully Fun Parade, led by the Headless Horseman, who’s little more than a pumpkin head on a black horse.

Tickets for Mickey’s Halloween Party go on sale to the public July 24. It costs $105 to $120 (depending on when you go) to attend the party on any one of 14 nights between Sept. 20 and Oct. 31.

This year, party-goers will be able to enter the park three hours prior to the party and spend time in Disneyland and California Adventure beforehand. And they’ll be able to download unlimited PhotoPass photos taken at the event too.

You can buy tickets online, at Disneyland’s main gate or by calling (714) 781-4400.

