Gourmet camp cooking and exploring tidepools with the Cabrillo Aquarium

CAMPING

Workshop

REI experts will teach you how to add gourmet touches to your camp meals.

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (818) 703-5300.

SAN PEDRO

Field class

Watch a slide show, then take a walk, led by Cabrillo Marine Aquarium education staff, to explore the Point Fermin tidepools.

When, where: 3-4:30 p.m. Saturdayand Sept. 18. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562. Non-slip shoes recommended.

