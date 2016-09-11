Gourmet camp cooking and exploring tidepools with the Cabrillo Aquarium

CAMPING
Workshop
REI experts will teach you how to add gourmet touches to your camp meals.
When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (818) 703-5300.
SAN PEDRO
Field class
Watch a slide show, then take a walk, led by Cabrillo Marine Aquarium education staff, to explore the Point Fermin tidepools.
When, where: 3-4:30 p.m. Saturdayand Sept. 18. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.
Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562. Non-slip shoes recommended.
