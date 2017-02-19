Hiking the Sierra and Joshua Tree, plus a nature walk in San Pedro

BACKPACKING

Presentation

Chris Casado will present his favorite trans-Sierra hike: 75 miles across Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks to the summit of Mt. Whitney.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300

JOSHUA TREE

Guided hike

Explore the little-visited Ruby Lee Mill on a moderate 6-mile round-trip hike that takes in views of the Pinto and Coxcomb mountains.

When, where: 7 a.m. Saturday at the Oasis Visitor Center, 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.

Admission, info: $45. RSVP to (760) 367-5535

SAN PEDRO

Nature walk

Visit White Point Nature Preserve on a naturalist-guided hike and learn about the area’s plants and animals.

When, where: 10 a.m. Saturday at the preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 541-7613 or RSVP to www.pvplc.org

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.