Films & programs: Discovering the Grand Canyon, all about desert bighorn sheep

GRAND CANYON

Presentation

An REI expert will help attendees discover adventures within the park, such as hiking, backpacking, canyoneering and rafting.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 E. Foothill Blvd.,

Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360

JOSHUA TREE

Presentation

Learn all about desert bighorn sheep and the national park’s current preservation efforts for the animals, followed by a hike into bighorn habitat.

When, where: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Black Rock Visitor Center, 9800 Black Rock Canyon Road, Yucca Valley.

Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535

