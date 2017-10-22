Films & programs: Sailing in Indonesia, a scary scene in San Pedro and the cultural history of Joshua Tree

INDONESIA

Slide presentation

Join Russ Furnas for a presentation on tall-ship sailing on the Andaman Sea and among the Raja Ampat Islands of Indonesia.

When, where: Cocktails, 6 p.m., dinner, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Long Beach Yacht Club, 6201 Appian Way, Long Beach.

Admission, info: $35. Reservations suggested (714) 255-8862.

SAN PEDRO

Sea Scare

Experience the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium as it is transformed into an underwater world of chills and thrills. Enjoy spooky ocean stories; Skull Alley, with a close-up look at skulls from the ocean world; the Island of Lost Souls haunted maze; and 13 trick-or-treat stations.

When, where: 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Tickets $7 for adults, $3 for children; $10 for adults, $5 for children day of event. Available online at www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org. (310) 548-7562.

CULTURAL HISTORY

Field class

See artifacts and archival collections at Joshua Tree National Park’s Research Museum, followed by two field sessions to study how landscapes relate to the prehistoric and historic peoples who lived in this area.

When, where: 9 a.m. Saturday-2 p.m. Sunday. Oasis Visitor Center, National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.

Admission, info: $120. (760) 367-5535.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.