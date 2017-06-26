Hey, old chap. Get your Gatsby going, sip gin rickeys, at free fest in Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe beckons visitors who want to live the sumptuous life of the Roaring ’20s.

South Lake Tahoe stands in for West Egg, Long Island – made famous by author F. Scott Fitzgerald – when the Great Gatsby Festival draws guests decked out in elegant, period apparel as they pose for photos beside beautifully restored antique cars.

The Aug.12 and 13 celebration is a fundraiser for the Tahoe Heritage Foundation. Food, clothing and artwork will be for sale.

The Pope House, a home built in the late 19th century for a San Francisco banker. ( U.S. Forest Service)

Location, location...

The festival will be held at the Tallac Historic Site, off Highway 89. The site combines two estates that oozed opulence during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Historic presentations and guided tours will be offered of both the Baldwin Museum, once the home of Southern California land developer Elias “Lucky” Baldwin, and the Pope House, built in the 1890s for George Tallant of San Francisco’s Crocker Bank.

Admission is free, but there will be a small charge for some activities. Tours of the Pope House will be $5, half the usual price. And there will be a cooking class in the vintage kitchen for $15.

Info: (530) 544-7383

Two nights' lodging and spa treatments are part of the Landing's $1,500 package. (The Landing Resort)

Get a room

A luxurious South Lake hotel will join in the festivities.

From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, the Landing will offer a Roaring Twenties Summer Escape package.

The offer, priced at $1,500, includes a toast to the ’20s – with either a Champagne cocktail or a Gin Rickey — two nights’ lodging, dinner for two, spa treatments and themed touches such as a lake cruise aboard the Safari Rose, a historic, 80-foot yacht, and a visit to Vikingsholm, a castle-like summer home built in 1929 on Emerald Bay.

