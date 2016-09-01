With the 9/11 15th anniversary coming, this video shows what's up at Ground Zero, with a moment's silence

What does the 9/11 Ground Zero site in lower Manhattan look like these days, as the attacks’ 15th anniversary draws near?

The first part of this video answers that question. The second part gives you a chance to take a 30-second pause while water streams through the memorial pools.

The 16-acre site – which has been subject of long, loud debate over what to build, what it should cost and how it should look – has several elements.

The 9/11 Memorial, set in the footprint of the twin towers of the old World Trade Center, is a pair of sunken pools with cascading water and nearly 3,000 victims' names inscribed on bronze parapets around the pools. The site, which is free to visit, also honors the six victims of the Feb. 26, 1993 bombing attack on the old World Trade Center. It was dedicated in 2011.

In 2013 a museum opened next door. Entrance is $24 per adult.

Nearby stands the 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center office tower (which opened in 2014). In 2015 the tower opened an observatory, about 1,250 feet up, priced at $34 per adult.

In March 2016, a much-expanded transit hub opened, topped by a soaring, mysterious "Oculus" designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava.

At the site's south edge, along Liberty Street, is 1-acre Liberty Park, which opened June 29.

Each year on the anniversary of the attacks, workers arrange searchlights to shoot straight up from the memorial site, creating a ghostly "Tribute in Light" that recalls the lost twin towers.

Still to come: construction projects at 3 World Trade Center (in progress) and 5 World Trade Center (stalled); a performing arts center (not yet begun); and a St. Nicholas National Shrine (completion expected in 2017) at the site where a Greek Orthodox Church was destroyed.

For those considering a visit to the site, here’s an overview from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.

Here are details on visiting the 9/11 Memorial and museum.

Here’s more on the One World Observatory: and the World Trade Center.

