Honolulu 'brewseum' serves up World War II memorabilia and beer

World War II nostalgia and beer mix nicely at a little-known spot in Honolulu that’s not far from the city’s most popular tourist spot, Pearl Harbor.
The Home of the Brave Brewseum is exactly what the name implies: a site that’s half microbrewery (and tavern) and half museum.
'Where every day is Veterans Day'
Off the tourist track in the 900 block of Waimanu Street in Honolulu’s Kakaako neighborhood, this hidden gem occupies two adjacent buildings, both of which are only open evenings. (During the day, the museum is a popular destination for school field trips.)
The museum itself, which founder Glen Tomlinson describes as a place where “every day is Veterans Day,” is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The building’s 10,000 square feet are packed with countless artifacts donated by World War II vets and their families.
“We always say it’s like grandpa’s attic on steroids,” Tomlinson told me with a laugh.
“It’s like going into grandma and grandpa’s attic. Wherever we have a place, that’s where it goes,” he said of the overflow of donated items – from guns to photos to vehicles.
Inspired by Pearl Harbor veterans
Tomlinson opened the museum in 1991 after hearing war stories from his grandfather and the men and women who served at Pearl Harbor, now the focal point of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. His wife and his two sons help operate the nonprofit museum, at which admission is free. Donations, however, are welcomed.
On Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m., Tomlinson and his wife, Janet, invite visitors to their “speakeasy,” which is decorated like a WWII officers club. Adults gather for drinks, including microbrews made on the premises. A local food truck is often parked outside.
While on the property, guests are encouraged to also pop next door to view the museum displays.
“We draw them in with a great craft beer or a craft cocktail in the speakeasy …and then we’re able to share these stories,” Tomlinson said. “[I] believe in keeping our American history and our World War II guys’ stories alive.”
Tomlinson is particularly proud of the large numbers of World War II veterans who have visited his museum. In one display, 1940s black-and-white portraits are displayed beside more contemporary photos of the same people, taken during their visits. In all, more than 100,000 veterans of varying ages have stopped by over the past 26 years.
Children who visit can put on helmets, hop into a vintage Jeep and pretend to fire a machine gun.
“I don’t want to glamorize war, but you have to make it entertaining and you have to make it a fun place to come and take in some of this history,” Tomlinson said.
The question Tomlinson is most often asked is whether he’s a veteran. That’s especially true when he’s working behind the bar wearing his uncle’s uniform. He tells guests he is not.
“My answer is, ‘We all can’t be heroes. Some of us have to sit on the curb and clap as they go by,’ ” he said, paraphrasing humorist Will Rogers.
The museum is located about three miles from the resorts of Waikiki.
Info: Home of the Brave Brewseum, (808) 799-2976
