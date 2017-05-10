Honolulu 'brewseum' serves up World War II memorabilia and beer

World War II nostalgia and beer mix nicely at a little-known spot in Honolulu that’s not far from the city’s most popular tourist spot, Pearl Harbor.

The Home of the Brave Brewseum is exactly what the name implies: a site that’s half microbrewery (and tavern) and half museum.

Located in the Kakaako neighborhood of Honolulu, the Brewseum welcomes guests Tuesday through Saturday evenings to view its collection of WWII artifacts and to enjoy a drink or two. (Home of the Brave Brewseum)

'Where every day is Veterans Day'

Off the tourist track in the 900 block of Waimanu Street in Honolulu’s Kakaako neighborhood, this hidden gem occupies two adjacent buildings, both of which are only open evenings. (During the day, the museum is a popular destination for school field trips.)

The museum itself, which founder Glen Tomlinson describes as a place where “every day is Veterans Day,” is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The building’s 10,000 square feet are packed with countless artifacts donated by World War II vets and their families.

Guests pop their faces into the cutouts on a cheery Hawaiian scene. During World War II, such cutouts were popular with sailors and soldiers on leave in Hawaii. The photographs taken of them provided proof of their well-being to families far away. (Home of the Brave Brewseum)

“We always say it’s like grandpa’s attic on steroids,” Tomlinson told me with a laugh.

“It’s like going into grandma and grandpa’s attic. Wherever we have a place, that’s where it goes,” he said of the overflow of donated items – from guns to photos to vehicles.

Inspired by Pearl Harbor veterans

Tomlinson opened the museum in 1991 after hearing war stories from his grandfather and the men and women who served at Pearl Harbor, now the focal point of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. His wife and his two sons help operate the nonprofit museum, at which admission is free. Donations, however, are welcomed.

Honolulu resident Bill Paty, who served as a paratrooper during World War II (center), poses with owner Glen Tomlinson’s family. From left to right are his daughter, Brittany; wife Janet; Paty; sons Baer and Duke; and Tomlinson. (Home of the Brave Brewseum)

On Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m., Tomlinson and his wife, Janet, invite visitors to their “speakeasy,” which is decorated like a WWII officers club. Adults gather for drinks, including microbrews made on the premises. A local food truck is often parked outside.

Glen Tomlinson, right, who founded the Brewseum in 1991, chats with two visitors inside the microbrewery. Beer and cocktails are served on Friday and Saturday evenings. (Home of the Brave Brewseum)

While on the property, guests are encouraged to also pop next door to view the museum displays.

Guests can enjoy their drinks either indoors or on the Brewseum’s lanai, decorated with retro furniture. (Home of the Brave Brewseum)

“We draw them in with a great craft beer or a craft cocktail in the speakeasy …and then we’re able to share these stories,” Tomlinson said. “[I] believe in keeping our American history and our World War II guys’ stories alive.”

Black-and-white photos donated by WWII vets and their families are displayed at the Brewseum. The smaller, color photos are of the same vets in later life. They were taken during visits to the site. (Home of the Brave Brewseum)

Tomlinson is particularly proud of the large numbers of World War II veterans who have visited his museum. In one display, 1940s black-and-white portraits are displayed beside more contemporary photos of the same people, taken during their visits. In all, more than 100,000 veterans of varying ages have stopped by over the past 26 years.

Standing beside a WWII Jeep, former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann (center, in Hawaiian shirt) poses with museum founder Glen Tomlinson (second from left, in his uncle’s WWII uniform), his son Baer (third from right) and veterans. Tens of thousands of vets have visited the museum since it opened in 1991. (Home of the Brave Brewseum)

Children who visit can put on helmets, hop into a vintage Jeep and pretend to fire a machine gun.

“I don’t want to glamorize war, but you have to make it entertaining and you have to make it a fun place to come and take in some of this history,” Tomlinson said.

Children pose in a World War II Jeep at the Brewseum. (Home of the Brave Brewseum)

The question Tomlinson is most often asked is whether he’s a veteran. That’s especially true when he’s working behind the bar wearing his uncle’s uniform. He tells guests he is not.

“My answer is, ‘We all can’t be heroes. Some of us have to sit on the curb and clap as they go by,’ ” he said, paraphrasing humorist Will Rogers.

The museum is located about three miles from the resorts of Waikiki.

Info: Home of the Brave Brewseum, (808) 799-2976

ALSO

What’s the No. 1 attraction in the world? #Disneyland, at least when it comes to Instagram love

Hate paying airline baggage fees? Here are 5 strategies for avoiding that

Canada is cool, not cold. Its 150th birthday gives you a chance to warm to it as never before