Want to get Kauai calm? New wellness program to debut at Kukuiula resort

The ultimate wellness vacation in an idyllic Hawaiian setting can be yours during week-long sessions in May at a Kukuiula resort on Kauai’s South Shore.

Matthew Kenney, the vegan chef who opened the plant-based restaurant Double Zero in New York City last year, has created a wellness program that combines healthful eating and exercise.

Chef Matthew Kenney, an expert in plant-based cuisine, will prepare the menus for this year's wellness retreats at Kauai's Kukuiula resort.

Kenney will introduce participants to what his website describes as the “future of food … minimally processed, plant-based cuisine.” But the experience will go beyond nutritious meals.

A pudding made with chia seeds is packed with protein and colorfully decorated when prepared by chef Matthew Kenney.

The Club at Kukuiula’s wellness director, Jacyn Fain, will contribute her expertise in body movement, including yoga, to the retreat’s goal of creating balance and good health by merging motion and nutrition.

Yoga is among the activities offered during the Matthew Kenney Wellness retreats on Kauai.

The program includes six nights in an upscale cottage (shared accommodations with singles or doubles), hands-on culinary demonstrations, yoga and meditation classes, meals, and two private sessions with a nutrition coach.

Wellness program guests can hit the beach and go stand-up paddle-boarding too.

There also will be time for recreational activities, including a day at the beach with activities such as stand-up paddle boarding and a picnic lunch.

Mind-and-body experiences are scheduled for May 13 to 19, Sept. 2 to 9 and Oct. 14 to 21.

The wellness package is priced at $4,850 per person for a shared room and $6,500 for a single room.

Info: Matthew Kenney Wellness

