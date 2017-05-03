Want to get Kauai calm? New wellness program to debut at Kukuiula resort

The ultimate wellness vacation in an idyllic Hawaiian setting can be yours during week-long sessions in May at a Kukuiula resort on Kauai’s South Shore.
Matthew Kenney, the vegan chef who opened the plant-based restaurant Double Zero in New York City last year, has created a wellness program that combines healthful eating and exercise.
Kenney will introduce participants to what his website describes as the “future of food … minimally processed, plant-based cuisine.” But the experience will go beyond nutritious meals.
The Club at Kukuiula’s wellness director, Jacyn Fain, will contribute her expertise in body movement, including yoga, to the retreat’s goal of creating balance and good health by merging motion and nutrition.
The program includes six nights in an upscale cottage (shared accommodations with singles or doubles), hands-on culinary demonstrations, yoga and meditation classes, meals, and two private sessions with a nutrition coach.
There also will be time for recreational activities, including a day at the beach with activities such as stand-up paddle boarding and a picnic lunch.
Mind-and-body experiences are scheduled for May 13 to 19, Sept. 2 to 9 and Oct. 14 to 21.
The wellness package is priced at $4,850 per person for a shared room and $6,500 for a single room.
Info: Matthew Kenney Wellness
