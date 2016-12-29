Sarah McLachlan will raise her voice to help restore a beloved Hawaiian landmark

Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan will be singing for a cause when she appears at a historic Honolulu theater in February.

The singer-songwriter plans to donate the proceeds from a Feb. 11 benefit concert at the Hawaii Theatre Center to ongoing preservation work at the historic site.

McLachlan’s most recent Christmas album, “Wonderland,” was released in October 2016, and has gone gold in Canada. The artist has won three Grammys, including two for the 1997 album “Surfacing.”

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

There are limited concert-only seats priced at $150. Most seats cost $250 and include food and drink. Tickets are available online or by calling (808) 528-0506.

The box office is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

The Hawaii Theatre, which opened in 1922. is now a nonprofit center that provides entertainment and educational opportunities.

First opened in 1922 and known as the Pride of the Pacific, the 1,400-seat theater reopened in 1996 following major renovations.

The nonprofit cultural center attracts roughly 100,000 guests a year for educational and entertainment events and is an integral part of efforts to revitalize downtown Honolulu’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The building is on the state and national registers of historic places.

