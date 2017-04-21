HotelTonight offers deeper discounts at some L.A. hotels, but only if you're in the right spot

Last-minute hotel booking app HotelTonight is offering cheaper room prices to some Los Angeles users starting Friday. The company is partnering with sports and entertainment giant AEG to offer deeper hotel discounts to people attending an LA Live event in downtown L.A. or an L.A. Galaxy soccer game in Carson.

GeoRates, as the company calls them, are prices posted on the app based on your mobile phone location.

For example, L.A. Live event attendees who use the app will see GeoRates for Luxe City Center Hotel at 1020 S Figueroa St. or the Line Hotel at 3515 Wilshire Blvd.

HotelTonight users at LA Live or the StubHub Center will see GeoRates when they open the app. HotelTonight

If users are at the StubHub Center, they’ll see cheaper room prices at hotels such as the Shade Hotel at 655 N. Harbor Drive in Redondo Beach.

HotelTonight location-based users save about 20% on the app’s already discounted rates, a company statement said.

GeoRates will be offered until Sept. 6.

HotelTonight’s app is free to download. Users can book discounted hotel rooms in selected cities in the U.S. and abroad. Users can make a same-day booking or reserve rooms up to seven days in advance.

Info: HotelTonight

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

