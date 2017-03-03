Yup, they're still performing. Boomer-era hit-makers Eddie Money, Christopher Cross and Guess Who are coming to Vegas

If you know all the words to “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “Sailing” or “Take Me Home Tonight,” the Golden Nugget in downtown Vegas is the place you’ll want to go on Friday evenings.

The hotel-casino recently announced the spring lineup for its “52 Fridays” concert series — and oldies-loving baby boomers will appreciate these performers.

— Friday: Soft rocker BJ Thomas had a No. 1 hit in 1970 with “Raindrops,” from the movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” He’ll also sing songs such as the Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby” and “I’m So Lonely I Could Cry,” first made popular by country singer Hank Williams.

— March 10: Remember the Marshall Tucker Band’s “Heard It in a Love Song” and “Can’t You See”? The band’s lead singer, Doug Grey, continues to belt out the country-rock tunes.

— March 17: Singer-songwriter Eddie Money plays multiple instruments as he performs hits such as “Maybe I’m a Fool,” “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Walk on Water.”

— March 24: Taylor Dayne brings her "Tell It to My Heart Tour" to Las Vegas, singing "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love" and other songs.

— March 24: Taylor Dayne brings her “Tell It to My Heart Tour” to Las Vegas, singing “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love” and other songs.

— March 31: More than 35 years have passed since Christopher Cross won Grammys in 1981 for best new artist, album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. He still delivers on smooth ballads such as “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing.”

— March 31: More than 35 years have passed since Christopher Cross won Grammys in 1981 for best new artist, album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. He still delivers on smooth ballads such as "Ride Like the Wind" and "Sailing."

Upcoming acts include the Guess Who on April 7, the Romantics on April 21 and Jay and the Americans on April 28.

All shows start at 8 p.m., and ticket prices vary by act. Standing-room tickets for BJ Thomas, for example, cost just $20.

Info: “52 Fridays” at the Golden Nugget

