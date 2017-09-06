6 great Las Vegas football bars and restaurants where fans can watch, drink and eat

College and pro football seasons have started, and Las Vegas doesn’t want you to miss any of the action. The Strip features football-watching bars and restaurants that will keep you in beer and specialty foods too.

Here are some suggestions to help you find just the right spot.

1. Beer Park

Beer Park has an open-air location overlooking the Strip. (Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage)

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will celebrate college football with viewing parties every Saturday through the season. The sports bar, which has an enviable outdoor location overlooking the Strip, will feature a Pigskin Pig Roast with a whole pig slow-roasted and served barbecue style. Wash that down with one of 100 beers. Info: Beer Park, (702) 444-4500

2. Cabo Wabo Cantina

Cabo Wabo at Planet Hollywood has plenty of TVs inside for football viewing and an outdoor terrace along the Strip for people watching. (Anthony Mair)

Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops will screen NFL as well as select NCAA games starting Thursday. The list of televisions sounds like the inventory from an appliance store: roughly 30 high-def screens including a 200-inch video grid. On Sunday evenings, the cantina will host Football Fiesta with a $55 special that includes five beers and five shots of Espolo Blanco tequila. Info: Cabo Wabo Cantina, (702) 385-2226

3. Legasse's Stadium

With 100 screens, including one measuring 9 by 16 feet, Legasse's Stadium at the Venetian features food by celebrity chef Emeril Legasse. (Las Vegas Sands)

Legasse’s Stadium at the Venetian boasts more than 100 TVs, including a 9-by-16-foot main screen. This club, restaurant and sports book was purpose-built by celebrity chef Emeril Legasse, a big football fan and creator of the Stadium’s tailgate-style menu. Info: Legasse’s Stadium, (702) 607-2665

4. Umami Burger & Beer Garden

GQ magazine ranked the Manly at Umami Burger the best burger in the country. (SLS Las Vegas)

Umami Burger & Beer Garden at the SLS encourages fans to cheer not only for their favorite team but also for what’s been voted America’s best burger. The Manly, named burger of the year by GQ magazine, is topped with house made beer-cheddar sauce, bacon lardons and smoked-salt onion strings. Info: Umami Burger & Beer Garden, (702) 761-7614.

5. Virgil's Real Barbecue

Virgil's Real Barbecue at the Linq Promenade will be tempting sports fans with barbecued pork from a freshly-roasted whole pig. (Virgil's Real Barbecue)

Virgil’s Real Barbecue at the Linq Promenade will blend its signature, New York-style barbecue with game action beginning next Monday. They’ll be smoking whole pigs each week on the patio and tempting guests with free samples. Info: Virgil’s Real Barbecue, (702) 389-7400

6. 7777 Sports Bar & Restaurant

Rams fans may want to ditch the Strip and head to the 7777 Sports Bar & Restaurant at 7777 W. Sahara Ave., about seven miles from the big resorts. It’s where members of the Sin City Chapter of the L.A. Rams Booster Club gather. Info: 7777 Sports Bar & Restaurant, (702) 388-7777.

By the way, it’s not too early to make reservations at your favorite Las Vegas hangout for the biggest game of the season. Super Bowl LII will be played Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

ALSO

Splashy 'WOW' will be Las Vegas' newest water-themed fantasy show

Taco crawl in Mexico City and other culinary adventures on this tour for singles

Cost of a sleeper bus ticket to San Francisco: $115. Not having to fly to LAX and deal with the airport: Priceless