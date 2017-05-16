Would you buy a painting from this giraffe? At a Vegas animal sanctuary, you can

For the ultimate souvenir of Las Vegas, skip the Strip’s shops and galleries and consider an original piece of art by Ozzie the giraffe.

Lion Habitat Ranch Artist Donovan Fitzgerald, right, gave shape to Ozzie's abstract strokes. Artist Donovan Fitzgerald, right, gave shape to Ozzie's abstract strokes. (Lion Habitat Ranch)

Ozzie, the only giraffe in Nevada, has become a bit of a celebrity at Lion Habitat Ranch in suburban Henderson, where — admittedly with a bit of help from humans — he has learned to paint while holding a brush in his teeth.

“He loves painting on canvas because he gets his rewards afterward,” Keith Evans, founder and president of the wildlife sanctuary, said in a video presentation.

Lion Habitat Ranch Various works by Ozzie the giraffe on sale at Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson, Nev. Various works by Ozzie the giraffe on sale at Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson, Nev. (Lion Habitat Ranch)

The 3-year-old giraffe gets help from trainers and painter Donovan Fitzgerald of Henderson’s Art de Vignettes gallery.

Ozzie gets credit for a multitude of original paintings, most of which are abstract and all of which are for sale. You can check them out and purchase them at the ranch and online.

Lion Habitat Ranch Holding a paintbrush in his mouth, Ozzie puts brush to canvas under the watchful eye of artist Donovan Fitzgerald. Holding a paintbrush in his mouth, Ozzie puts brush to canvas under the watchful eye of artist Donovan Fitzgerald. (Lion Habitat Ranch)

Unframed 8-by-10 paintings sell for $40, and 9-by-12s are priced at $60. A portion of the proceeds benefits the nonprofit animal sanctuary, which is home to lions and other animals.

Lion Habitat Ranch Using yellow and red oils, Ozzie created this painting. Using yellow and red oils, Ozzie created this painting. (Lion Habitat Ranch)

Lion Habitat Ranch (382 Bruner Ave., Henderson, Nev.; (702) 595-6666) is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. Tickets cost $25 for adults, which includes one free admission for a child 4 to 14 years old. Additional tickets for children cost $10 each.

For $75 to $125, you can take a behind the scenes tour that includes an opportunity to hand-feed Ozzie.

