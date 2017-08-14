Mike Tyson, on updated one-man show coming to Vegas: 'I can't believe I was that guy'

Boxing’s bad boy, Mike Tyson, will swap the ring for the stage when he launches the reinvention of his one-man show in Las Vegas.

“Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Round 2” will debut Sept. 7 for a limited engagement at the MGM Grand. The show has its roots in a 2012 Broadway run but with an updated, stand-up vibe. “It’s all about entertainment: Look at how I used to be and how I am now,” Tyson said in an interview.

When the former heavyweight boxing champ takes the stage in Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club, he won’t necessarily have the crowd in fits of laughter. Tyson will share painful and funny stories about his controversial past, including the three years he served in prison after being convicted of rape in Indiana in 1992.

Mike Tyson returns to the Vegas stage with an update on his "Undisputed" one-man show. (Jerry Metellus)

“That’s what this is all about, to think that I was that guy,” he said. “That’s, wow, because in my 30s, I was worried about myself. I can’t believe I was that kind of guy.”

Tyson also share times in his life that many may not know about. For example, after his retirement from boxing in 2005 a photojournalist named Dale Hausner came to interview him.

“All of a sudden, a whole bunch of FBI guys surround my gym and ask me ‘do I know this guy,’ ” Tyson recalled. A federal agent then told him that Hausner was wanted for a series of murders in the Phoenix area. (Hauser later killed himself while on death row in Arizona.)

Tyson said he now laughs about the encounter with a serial killer, but quickly added, “It wasn’t funny to me when he [the FBI agent] said it.”

Tyson, at age 20, was the youngest heavyweight boxing champ in the world when he beat Trevor Berbick in 1986. He simultaneously held heavyweight titles in three boxing organizations. In 1992, he was convicted of rape and went to prison.

Tickets start at $54.95 plus taxes and fees. A VIP Knockout Package for $250 includes a meet-and-greet and a souvenir photo.

“Undisputed Truth – Round 2” will run Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 19.

Tyson, who lives in suburban Las Vegas, now spends his time with his family when not working on projects that include “Mike Tyson Mysteries,” a cartoon series on Adult Swim.

