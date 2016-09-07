New display at Las Vegas' Mob Museum tells story of Hells Angels and other banned biker clubs

The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement – a.k.a. the Mob Museum — in Las Vegas is showcasing Hells Angels and other illegal motorcycle clubs in a recently opened exhibit called “Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs.”

Indeed, the U.S. Department of Justice defines the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club as an outlaw gang having up to 2,500 members with chapters worldwide.

The “Gangs” exhibition points out that banned bikers opt for leather jackets instead of silk suits and engage in drug trafficking, extortion and other crimes, just like mobsters.

Stories of gangs like the Bandidos, Pagans and Sons of Silence are told alongside those of the Hells Angels, a gang infiltrated by Jay Dobyns, a retired Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent.

A leather vest worn by a member of the Pistoleros biker club is among the artifacts displayed in the "Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs" exhibit.

Dobyns’ hair-raising tales are shared in a five-minute video that introduces the exhibition. Visitors also see the clothing and accessories worn by motorcycle gangs, including an ornate belt buckle, worn by Dobyns when he went undercover.

The display tells the story of how gang rivalries can lead to violence, such as the May 2015 shootout in Waco, Texas, that left nine people dead and 18 wounded.

But don’t be scared by bikers you see on the freeway; it’s estimated only 1% are engaged in organized crime. While outlaw gangs began in the U.S., they’re now active in 41 countries on six continents.

Museum admission costs $23.95 for adults, with discounts available for online purchases. The show stays on display until spring, 2017.

Info: The Mob Museum, (702) 229-2734

