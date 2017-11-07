Las Vegas is all about what's new, such as these 6 restaurants, including L.A.'s landmark deli

As temperatures cool down, the restaurant scene in Las Vegas is heating up with new eateries that have recently opened or soon will open. New eateries include one from Giada De Laurentiis, one from Gordon Ramsay, and a popular and historic Los Angeles deli has added two Las Vegas locations, including one just steps from the Strip.

Pronto

Outside Caesars Palace, Giada De Laurentiis poses atop a pedal-driven food cart to highlight Pronto, her second restaurant along the Strip. Patrick Grey/ Kabik Photo Group

Italian-born chef and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis, the granddaughter of film producer Dino De Laurentiis, will move west across Las Vegas Boulevard from The Cromwell to Caesars Palace for her latest venture. Pronto, described as a casual, fast-food experience, adds to her namesake, Giada.

When it opens early next year, Pronto promises Italian cuisine with California influences for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Don’t expect servers here. Guests will order at a counter and then grab a seat once their food arrives.

With its “fast-bite” theme, expect quick-to-make items such as pastries, paninis and salads. Giada fans needn’t worry: her popular lemon ricotta cookies will be on the menu.

Pronto will fill the space previously occupied by the now-closed Payard Patisserie & Bistro.

Hell's Kitchen

The British chef will turn up the heat along the Strip when he opens his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant this winter, based on Ramsay’s long-running TV series. Erik Kabik

No stranger to Las Vegas, Gordon Ramsay will launch his latest venture, Hell’s Kitchen, this winter. The restaurant, his fifth along the Strip, will play off the popularity of his “Hell’s Kitchen” Fox TV show; the winner of the current Season 17 will snag a job as the eatery’s head chef.

Located outside Caesars on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road (where Serendipity 3 used to be), Hell’s Kitchen intends to give diners the feel that they have been transported to a Hollywood soundstage, where red and blue teams battle it out in the kitchen attempting to curry Ramsay’s favor.

Canter's Las Vegas

With signage reminiscent of its L.A. location, Canter’s recently opened its second Las Vegas location at the Linq Promenade, a short walk from the Strip. Canter’s Las Vegas

Angelenos can find comfort in the familiar with its beloved deli opening near the Strip. Across the boulevard at the Linq Promenade, Gary Canter, a huge Dodgers fan, was so busy training staff at Canter’s Las Vegas that he missed watching Games 6 and 7 of the 2017 World Series.

“You feel like you’re on Fairfax,” Canter said of the two new Las Vegas locations. The other is in suburban Summerlin.

Canter’s newest Las Vegas location near the Strip opened in late October. Its walls are covered in black-and-white scenes from its Los Angeles deli. Canter’s Las Vegas

While the menu is scaled-down from the seemingly endless choices in L.A., the traditional favorites are all available.

“Our grilled Reubens are fabulous. They’re going crazy with the soup. The blintzes are delicious, the potato latke, the knishes,” Canter said. His grandfather opened the original deli in 1931.

“[The Reuben] has to be prepared a specific way,” manager Kevin Jeffers said. “We have to grill the Swiss cheese in exactly the right way. We got to cut the bread a little thicker. This is like a rocket, this sandwich is taking off like crazy in Las Vegas.”

Homemade pastries are also for sale at the two new Canter’s locations in Las Vegas. Canter’s Las Vegas

For visitors with a sugar craving, Canter’s’ well-known selection of pastries, including chocolate eclairs and cannoli, are also freshly baked at the restaurant’s Las Vegas locations.

7th & Carson

7th & Carson has entered the downtown Las Vegas market with a homey feel intended to inspire conversations among locals and visitors. 7th & Carson

Away from the Strip, the downtown Las Vegas dining scene has gained a pleasantly surprising sophistication. 7th & Carson, named for the corner where it is located, is a fresh example.

A neighbor to the funky Downtown Container Park, well-established Las Vegas restaurateur Liam Dwyer has created a gathering spot featuring cocktails and a variety of small plates perfect for sharing.

7th & Carson’s “hearth” selections include toasts and “pizzetta” with creative toppings. Among them is the braised oxtail toast (pictured) with curds and beer gravy. 7th & Carson

The “hearth” offerings include toasts topped with white truffle ($9) or oxtail ($10). Other choices include Duckling Pot Pie ($12), bite-sized pastry puffs filled with duck and roasted veggies.

7th & Carson features live music on Mondays and a DJ on Thursdays.

Black Tap

With its roots in New York City, Black Tap (Midtown location shown here) is moving into the Las Vegas market with a new burger bar at the Venetian. Black Tap

Started two years ago, Black Tap has grown from one location to five in New York City. The boutique burger-and-shakes restaurant is poised to add a sixth location this winter at the Venetian.

The burger bars are run by Michelin-starred chef Joe Isadori.

“Black Tap is all about three things: delicious all-American burgers, out-of-this-world CrazyShakes and craft beer,” Isadori said in a news release. “We can’t wait to bring our take on the classic American luncheonette to the Strip.”

The restaurant’s menu includes items such as the Greg Norman Burger ($19) with Wagyu beef, blue cheese, house-made buttermilk-dill sauce and arugula. The shakes include the Cotton Candy ($15), a strawberry shake with a chocolate rim, a pink lollipop, rock candy, whipped cream and, of course, cotton candy.

The Halal Guys

Vegas visitors in search of halal dishes can now find them at the Halal Guys’ newest location in the food court at Caesars. The menu includes dishes such as the falafel and chicken platters. The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys swept New York City when they opened a food cart at 53rd Street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan. Its fresh and fast take on Mediterranean food (halal, of course, meaning prepared according to Islamic dietary rules) will open in the food court at Caesars.

The cart grew into an international chain with eight locations in Southern California. In November, the newest location will serve signature sandwiches and platters, all intended to be customized with sides such as hummus, baba ghanoush and fries.

The restaurant will remain open into the early-morning hours to serve guests who are hungry after a night of clubbing.

ALSO