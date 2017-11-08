Get ready for a 35 mph zip-line ride above Linq Promenade in Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ newest attraction for thrill seekers, Fly Linq, is a zip-line that next year will send guests soaring above the Linq Promenade, a dining, entertainment and retail district across the Strip from Caesars Palace.
The zip-line will begin just off Las Vegas Boulevard, where guests will ride an elevator to the launchpad roughly 12 stories above ground level.
After the suiting-up and a briefing, as many as 10 people at a time will be able to zoom east over the open-air mall at speeds averaging 35 mph.
Riders can choose whether to travel along the line Superman-style, with arms and legs outstretched, or seated in a special chair.
“This is something you can literally do in under an hour. In fact, the actual ride is only 35 seconds,” said Shaun Swanger, the Linq’s vice president and general manager.
The ride, which is roughly a fifth-of-a-mile long, will end at the opposite end of the Linq Promenade near the base of the High Roller, currently the world’s tallest observation wheel.
“Our mission has been to get a blend of food and beverage, retail and attractions,” Swanger said. “We have the Virtual Reality Adventures here, which does really well. We’re really close to announcing another totally different type of attraction.”
The zip-line is expected to open in late 2018. Ticket prices have yet to be determined.
Fly Linq will be the third zip-line that lets Vegas visitors soar above the city. Slotzilla at the Fremont Street Experience and VooDoo Zipline at the Rio opened in the spring of 2014.
ALSO
Imagine Dragons, Boyz II Men, Penn & Teller to play Vegas Strong Benefit Concert. Tickets go on sale Wednesday
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.