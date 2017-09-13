Oktoberfest in Las Vegas kicks off with a beer keg tapping by Siegfried & Roy

Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday in Germany. Las Vegas gets a jump on celebrations Friday with accordions, lederhosen, bratwurst, a sea of beer and magicians Siegfried & Roy on hand to tap the ceremonial first keg.

It all begins at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, which has the vibe of a German beer hall. Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, longtime entertainers who featured white tigers and white lions in their act, will make a rare public appearance starting at 7:30 p.m.

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn, shown here at a prior keg-tapping at Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas. Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn, shown here at a prior keg-tapping at Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas. (Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas)

Horn was critically wounded after a tiger bit him during a show in October 2003. The duo’s white tigers, paired with a dolphin habitat, remain a popular tourist attraction at the Mirage.

Other Hofbrauhaus keg tappings by Las Vegas celebrities continue through October, including the cast of Raiding the Rock Vault at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, the Chippendales at 7: 15 p.m. Sept. 29 and hypnotist Anthony Cools at 7:30 p.m. October 28.

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas Members of the Chippendales cast will tap a keg during festivities Sept. 29 at Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas. Members of the Chippendales cast will tap a keg during festivities Sept. 29 at Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas. (Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas)

Austrian folk band Kärnzeit will perform Bavarian favorites nightly from Oct. 4 to 31. You can reserve seats for a particular time too.

If you have the stamina to hold your beer without drinking it, the Hofbräuhaus’ stein-holding contest might be worth trying. Competitors hold one-liter steins of beer (about 5 pounds when full) straight out from their shoulders for as long as they can. Prizes are awarded to those who can hold their mug the longest.

MGM Resorts Guests at Beerhaus during Oktoberfest will find seasonal beers from Munich on tap. Guests at Beerhaus during Oktoberfest will find seasonal beers from Munich on tap. (MGM Resorts)

Other Oktoberfest entertainment, games and beer can be enjoyed Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 at the Park, the district that stretches from Las Vegas Boulevard to the T-Mobile Arena.

Beerhaus, the mall’s year-round beer hall, and outdoor beer tents will be serving a variety of special Oktoberfest beers, including those from Munich breweries Hacker-Pschorr and Spaten-Franziskaner-Bräu.

Traditional food such as bratwurst will be served, as well as brazen, soft pretzels with spicy mustard and pickles; frikadellen, pan-fried hamburgers with boiled new potatoes; and schweineschnitzel, a pork schnitzel sandwich.

Festivities begin daily at 1 p.m. and continue well into the night. Admission is free.

By the way, Oktoberfest in Germany ends earlier on Oct. 3.

ALSO

Who needs a cruise to eat well? Food festival comes to San Diego's port

This motorcycle adventure up to 12,000 feet is only open twice a year. Could these riders complete it?

Hello Kitty-style cuteness comes to Las Vegas' Discovery Children's Museum

Warner Bros. studio tour tickets discounted for L.A. residents

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel