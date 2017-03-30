Beatles drummer Ringo Starr to play 8 Vegas concerts with his All-Starr Band

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will perform eight concerts in Las Vegas this fall with his All-Starr Band, which includes Journey’s lead singer Gregg Rolie and singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday. They cost $63 to $193, excluding taxes and fees; you can buy them from Ticketmaster or by calling (800) 745-3000.

The October dates at Planet Hollywood will be the only appearances in the West for Starr, 76, and the group that formed in 2012.

Concerts are scheduled for Oct. 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24, 27 and 28. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Other members of the band include drummer Gregg Bissonette, saxophonist Warren Ham, guitarist Steve Lukather and vocalist Richard Page.

During its 11-city tour, the group also will perform in El Paso, Austin and Sugarland, Texas; Thackerville, Okla.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Atlanta; Norfolk, Va.; Morristown and Newark, N.J., and New York City.

As part of the Beatles, Starr, who was named Richard Starkey, played with George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Info: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO:

You'll get face time and private concerts on Havana tours with Melissa Etheridge or Rufus Wainwright

Thank the Pixies (the fruit, not the band) for this deal on tickets to Ojai's classical music fest

What to expect from Disney’s new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ride