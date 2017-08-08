British chef and fitness guru Robert Irvine opens a namesake pub on the Vegas Strip

The list of celebrity chefs who open restaurants along the Strip just grew longer with the arrival of English fitness guru and TV host Robert Irvine.

Robert Irvine’s Public House at the Tropicana Las Vegas hotel-casino welcomed its first guests July 27. “Vegas is the land of celebrity chefs and restaurants, for sure,” Irvine said. “What we wanted to do is something that is available [price-wise] to most people.”

The restaurant seats 275 guests and is devoted to American pub fare.

Tropicana Las Vegas The Tomahawk rib-eye steak at Robert Irvine's Public House weighs in at more than 3 pounds and is priced at $95. It's intended to be shared. The Tomahawk rib-eye steak at Robert Irvine's Public House weighs in at more than 3 pounds and is priced at $95. It's intended to be shared. (Tropicana Las Vegas)

The menu contains a number of reasonably priced dishes, including a fork and knife fondue burger ($18), and fish and chips ($22). Irvine said his version of the famous English dish is unlike others on the Strip. “The French fries underneath have bacon, curry sauce, cheese and scallions. So it’s got a different approach to it,” he said.

“We have a lot of signature dishes,” he continued. “We’ve got a 5-pound spatchcocked chicken. We have a 40-ounce rib-eye steak.”

While the chicken ($69) — “spatchcocked” is a term for butterflying — and Tomahawk rib-eye ($95) are pricey, they’re intended to be shared.

Public House is the formal name for Britain’s ubiquitous pubs. “I spent a lot of time in pubs in England,” Irvine said, “and I wanted something that was a gathering place for people.”

Tropicana Las Vegas The 275-seat restaurant is located inside the Tropicana Las Vegas. The 275-seat restaurant is located inside the Tropicana Las Vegas. (Tropicana Las Vegas)

Irvine hopes to create repeat business with some touches not found elsewhere. “When [diners] leave the restaurant, the server actually takes them to the door, bids them farewell and gives them their business card and invites them to join us again,” he said.

A departing guest is also given a token that can be redeemed for a free drink during a future visit. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Irvine has joined an already-impressive list of celebrity chefs who have restaurants in Sin City. They include Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Giada de Laurentiis, Emeril Lagasse, Masaharu Morimoto, Gordon Ramsay and many more.

