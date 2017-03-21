The Who's residency at Caesars in Vegas starts with six concerts

They just can’t stay away. The Who, the British rock band that announced its first farewell tour in 1982, is back again.
Original rockers Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey will bring the band to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for a residency starting with six shows this summer.
Tickets are on sale now for performances on July 29 and Aug. 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11.
Fans can expect to hear hits from the early days when the band was briefly known as the High Numbers as well as songs from albums such as “Who’s Next,” “Tommy,” “Quadrophenia” and “Live at Leeds.”
Touring band members include Simon Townshend (Pete’s brother) on guitar and vocals, and Zak Starkey, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr’s son, on drums.
In recent years, band founders Daltrey, 73, and Townshend, 71, have been playing benefit concerts to raise money for teens diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. and the Britain. The funds are used to create teen-centric centers in hospitals filled with digital jukeboxes, video games, pool tables and other items.
At the Las Vegas concerts, $1 from each ticket sold will benefit Teen Cancer America. (Tickets cost $76 to $501 each.)
The band, now in its 53rd year, had hinted that the Who Hits 50! tour from 2014 to 2016 would be its last. Fortunately, it wasn’t.
Info: The Colosseum at Ceasars Palace, (866) 320-9763
