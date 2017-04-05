Celebrate the Tropicana's 60th with a 60-cent glass of bubbly as you stroll down Vegas' memory lane

Break open the bubbly and hoist a glass – for just 60 cents – as the Tropicana Las Vegas celebrates its diamond anniversary.
The “Trop,” the second oldest, still-standing hotel on the Strip, welcomed its first guests April 4, 1957. The nearby Flamingo turned 60 in December.
The resort, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, is inviting guests to join in special celebrations throughout April.
Champagne toasts are just 60 cents each at the Tropicana Lounge while supplies last.
You can savor a multi-course meal for $60 at Biscayne Steak Sea Wine, which puts a South Beach spin on the classic steakhouse.
The anniversary menu includes Biscayne lettuce wedge, beef tenderloin and key lime tart. (The per person price does not include tax or gratuity.)
The Tropicana Theater will also host six different shows during April, including:
--Chef Robert Irvine’s live cooking demonstration Thursday;
--The musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Saturday;
--Kool & The Gang on April 15;
--Andrew “Dice” Clay on April 22;
--Wynonna and the Big Noise on April 28;
--John Michael Montgomery and special guests April 29.
Tickets are available online or by calling (800) 829-9034.
After recent renovations, the hotel is now branded as a DoubleTree by Hilton property.
Info: Tropicana Las Vegas, (800) 462-8767
ALSO
Resort fees at 10 popular Las Vegas hotel-casinos set to increase
El Cortez in Las Vegas turns 75. (Makes 50-year-old Caesars seem young)
Chat with Terry Fator's puppet versions of Elton John, Donald Trump and others backstage at the Mirage
In Puerto Escondido, great food, low prices, super surf. What's not to love? (Maybe a few things, but just a few)