Think Indian food is overly spicy? Think again, says this Vegas chef

A Las Vegas chef wants to teach you all about Indian cuisine, one dish at a time. Tarun Kapoor, the executive chef at Urban Turban, will show you how to make his classic meals at home — and not fear the food’s super-spicy rep.

One of the dishes demonstrated by chef Tarun Kapoor is his butter chicken royale and cheese in smoke Urban Turban One of the dishes demonstrated by chef Tarun Kapoor is his butter chicken royale and cheese in smoked sauce. One of the dishes demonstrated by chef Tarun Kapoor is his butter chicken royale and cheese in smoked sauce. (Urban Turban)

Kapoor teaches classes every other week at his restaurant, which describes its food as “New Age Indian cuisine.”

Upcoming sessions are scheduled for May 6 and 19, and June 2.

"Many people I talk to think of Indian food as spicy or confusing to order," Kapoor said in a news release. "With the cooking classes, I want to help people get past that perception and show them that Indian food is approachable, healthy and delicious."

Inside Las Vegas' Urban Turban restaurant, executive chef Tarun Kapoor begins one of his two-hour co Urban Turban Inside Las Vegas' Urban Turban restaurant, executive chef Tarun Kapoor begins one of his two-hour cooking classes. Inside Las Vegas' Urban Turban restaurant, executive chef Tarun Kapoor begins one of his two-hour cooking classes. (Urban Turban)

During two-hour classes, students watch the chef prepare a three-course meal, including dishes such as butter chicken royale and cheese in smoked sauce, chicken tikka with mint yogurt sauce, and shahi tukra. Translated as "the royal piece," the dessert is an Indian bread pudding made with sweet cream.

Students get to taste the prepared courses while enjoying a complimentary glass of wine. They also receive recipes and samples of some of the spices so they can experiment at home.

Butter chicken royale is garnished during a cooking class. Urban Turban Butter chicken royale is garnished during a cooking class. Butter chicken royale is garnished during a cooking class. (Urban Turban)

The cost is $40 per person. Classes begin at 5:30 p.m.

Urban Turban is located at 3900 Paradise Road, less than two miles east of the Strip. It’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The menu is inspired by the owners’ Mumbai roots.

Info and reservations: Urban Turban, (702) 826-3217

