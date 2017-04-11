Get schooled in the secret life of Las Vegas DJs, stylists and sommeliers

If you’ve ever dreamed of spinning records at a Vegas nightclub or creating your own craft cocktail, Wynn Las Vegas invites you behind the scenes to learn a thing or two.

Wynn-Encore is launching a series of hands-on workshops with in-house professionals that show you how to make wine varietals or work a club’s sound and light board.

Upcoming sessions of Wynn Master Classes include:

“Vintner for a Day,” 3 p.m. April 21. Mark Thomas, Wynn’s executive director of wine, will join master sommelier Joseph Spellman of Justin Vineyards in Paso Robles, Calif., for an interactive winemaking workshop. Participants will blend wines to create their own varietals. Location: Lakeside at Wynn, $125.

“Spin with a Star DJ,” 8 p.m. May 4. Venture off the dance floor with resident DJ Clutch for a lesson in how memorable nightclub experiences are made. Participants will build their own playlists and operate the sound and light board before leaving with a flash drive of the set they created. Location: Intrigue, $150.

“Mastering Your Most Flattering Selfie,” 3 p.m. May 12. Stylist Claude Baruk will share secrets to creating the perfect look before snapping superior selfies. Guests will sip Champagne as they practice Baruk’s signature techniques to prepare for their close-ups. Location: Claude Baruk Salon at Encore, $150.

“Mixology 2.0,” 2 p.m. June 9. Cocktail wizard Damian Cross, who manages Wynn’s mixology program, will share secrets for creating stellar drinks using classic spirits deftly blended with house-made syrups and garnishes. Cocktail tasting is included too. Location: the lounge at Andrea’s, $125.

Additional Master Classes will be announced later in the year.

Info and reservations: Wynn Master Classes, (702) 770-7070

