Feedback: Skip the early-bird flights, a reader writes

Sage advice on making airline connections [On the Spot, “Making That Connection,” by Catharine Hamm, Sept. 10]. I’d add only one caveat: Avoid early-bird flights.

I’m talking about departures at 6:30 a.m. or so. It is brutal on the final day of vacation to awake to an alarm clock at an obscenely early hour, hoping to make it to the airport only to find colossal check-in lines because so many flights leave at that time.

Nothing is more delightful than preparing to leave on the last day of a trip sans the stress of rushing … and then returning [and refueling] a rental car as well.

Not only that, but with jet lag affecting our sleep cycles, no wonder we return home exhausted.

Kyle Kimbrell

Playa del Rey

Kudos — and boos

This is a section of the paper that I looked forward to each week. The reader photo issue [“Your World,” Sept. 17] was beautiful, with exquisite photos, but something was lacking. I finally realized that what made this section valuable to people either traveling, or wanting to travel, were the helpful columns dealing with traveler issues, such as the airlines or complications that can arise on a trip.

Now, there is little that will be missed: It’s been reduced to a few lovely pages and maybe a nice trip or two to relate to. There is nothing for me to wait for … or to miss. How sad.

Jeri Vargas

Sherman Oaks

The Travel section is usually the highlight of the week — a good cup of coffee and reading it early on Sunday mornings. Recently, this section has become smaller and smaller with less information, not to mention the fact that there were no Travel sections all summer.

[The reader photo issue] was an all-time low. Of the six pages allowed for this section, four had only pictures. No interesting articles or anything. I can't tell you how disappointed I am.

Karin Palm Kvarnstrom

Huntington Beach

Thank you so much for choosing to include my photo of the lines in the sand at La Concha Renaissance in Puerto Rico in "Your World." What a thrill it was to open the Travel section and see my photo on Page L5.

The photos you chose were breathtaking, inspirational and fun and have fueled my desire to explore even more. I love the section and the work you all do. I greatly appreciate being included. I'm so happy the Travel section is back.

Julie Means

Corona del Mar