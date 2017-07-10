Sleep in a comfy bed from L.A. to San Francisco on new Cabin bus

Prepare to be “teleported” from Southern California to the Bay Area. That’s the idea behind a new bus equipped with sleeping cabins that leaves Santa Monica at night and delivers your well-rested self to San Francisco the next morning.

Snooze your way north in what Tom Currier, CEO and co-founder of the new service called Cabin, calls “a hotel that moves from one place to the other.” He thinks travelers will enjoy making the journey using their sleep time as travel time.

“I’m not spending six hours driving, I’m on a memory foam bed, and I’m more refreshed when I get into the city,” Currier said.

Cabin After a night's rest, wake up to a fresh cup of coffee in the morning aboard Cabin.

Each bus has been tricked out with 24 cabins with beds, a bathroom and a lounge for the six- to eight-hour journey. Buses are equipped with electrical outlets and free Wi-Fi. There’s an attendant on board too, in case you crave a cup of tea in the evening or an espresso in the morning.

Children at least 10 years old are allowed on Cabin but they must be accompanied by an adult.

The bus leaves Santa Monica at 11 p.m. and arrives in San Francisco at 7 a.m. Tickets cost $115 each way (only one person is allowed in each cabin).

Cabin Reserve a sleeper cabin on the bus for $115 each way.

Currier and co-founder Gaetano Crupi point out that in the future, self-driving vehicles will allow people to sleep while on the road. “Why wait for autonomous vehicles when we could do this with a bus right now?” Crupi said.

The two did a test run last year with the Sleep Bus, a short pilot program that sold out after they spent $300 on Facebook ads. They learned a lot from feedback too.

For starters, they said, people liked to arrive at a reasonable hour, say 7 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. That means Cabin can take a longer and slower route, which contributes to a smoother ride. “The 5 Freeway, past Lost Hills, gets bumpy, so we go over to the 101 [Freeway] to the 280,” Currier said.

Currently, buses leave on selected nights. Cabin hopes to provide nightly journeys in September.

For information and reservations: Cabin

