Learn more than hula dancing on your next trip to Maui. This hotel teaches lei-making, weaving and more

Visitors to Maui who want to learn a bit of Hawaiian culture can attend a hula lesson offered at many hotels. But those who want a more in-depth cultural experience often choose the Kaanapali Beach Hotel.

The hotel has a long history of immersing guests in island traditions, hosting more than 30 cultural activities each day.

Aubrey Hord Photography An employee displays a floral lei made during a cultural class at the Kaanapali Beach Hotel. An employee displays a floral lei made during a cultural class at the Kaanapali Beach Hotel. (Aubrey Hord Photography)

It has been honored by the Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Waiaha Foundation, a nonprofit created to promote native culture in the hospitality industry, which deemed the site the “Most Hawaiian Hotel.”

Yes, hula classes are offered, but guests also can study the Hawaiian language or learn to play the ukulele. They can try their hand at weaving baskets from the lauhala plant or stringing leis from fragrant flowers.

Aubrey Hord Photography On the oceanfront lawn of the Kaanapali Beach Hotel, children are taught how to cast a fishing net as ancient Hawaiians did. On the oceanfront lawn of the Kaanapali Beach Hotel, children are taught how to cast a fishing net as ancient Hawaiians did. (Aubrey Hord Photography)

If that all sounds too much like work, you can sit back and enjoy traditional music or storytelling at the hotel. And most of the activities are free.

On its website, the hotel says it’s not the typical “brass and marble” edifice many Maui visitors expect to find. It’s a low-rise property that’s older than some of its neighbors.

Aubrey Hord Photography Hollowed-out bits of bamboo were traditionally used to make Hawaiian nose flutes. During cultural classes, guests at the Kaanapali Beach Hotel can learn how to make and play the ancient instrument. Hollowed-out bits of bamboo were traditionally used to make Hawaiian nose flutes. During cultural classes, guests at the Kaanapali Beach Hotel can learn how to make and play the ancient instrument. (Aubrey Hord Photography)

Since 1986, the Kaanapali Beach Hotel has offered pookela (“excellence”) classes aimed at preserving Hawaiian culture. Four times a year, everyone from the general manager on down participates in classes on topics such as Hawaiian history, language and mythology.

Room rates in August range from $169 for an Aloha Value room to $292 for Ocean Front accommodation.

Info: Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (808) 661-0011.

ALSO

Island by island, a guide to some of the best hotel pools in Hawaii

See some of the Southwest's iconic landscapes on new Las Vegas day trip

Last chance to buy tickets to Nevada's Burning Man, and 3 places to find burner bliss outside the festival

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel