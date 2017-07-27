Learn more than hula dancing on your next trip to Maui. This hotel teaches lei-making, weaving and more

Visitors to Maui who want to learn a bit of Hawaiian culture can attend a hula lesson offered at many hotels. But those who want a more in-depth cultural experience often choose the Kaanapali Beach Hotel.
The hotel has a long history of immersing guests in island traditions, hosting more than 30 cultural activities each day.
It has been honored by the Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Waiaha Foundation, a nonprofit created to promote native culture in the hospitality industry, which deemed the site the “Most Hawaiian Hotel.”
Yes, hula classes are offered, but guests also can study the Hawaiian language or learn to play the ukulele. They can try their hand at weaving baskets from the lauhala plant or stringing leis from fragrant flowers.
If that all sounds too much like work, you can sit back and enjoy traditional music or storytelling at the hotel. And most of the activities are free.
On its website, the hotel says it’s not the typical “brass and marble” edifice many Maui visitors expect to find. It’s a low-rise property that’s older than some of its neighbors.
Since 1986, the Kaanapali Beach Hotel has offered pookela (“excellence”) classes aimed at preserving Hawaiian culture. Four times a year, everyone from the general manager on down participates in classes on topics such as Hawaiian history, language and mythology.
Room rates in August range from $169 for an Aloha Value room to $292 for Ocean Front accommodation.
Info: Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (808) 661-0011.
