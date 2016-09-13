'Endless Summer' at 50: Create your own surf adventure at posh Nicaragua resort

If you’re of a certain age, it seems like only yesterday that the iconic surf film “The Endless Summer” was released to rave reviews. But it’s been half a century since filmmaker Bruce Brown followed Robert August and Mike Hynson on their wave-chasing surfing trip around the globe.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the documentary’s nationwide release, Nicaragua’s Mukul Beach, Golf & Spa is working with travel outfitter Tropicsurf to offer special surf safaris in 4x4s, with each surfing tour tailored to fit the skill level and physical conditions of participants so they can catch that perfect wave.

Mukul Beach sits on Nicaragua's Emerald Coast. Ryan Forbes/Mukul Beach, Golf & Spa

In addition, surfers will be able to order custom surf boards built by the documentary star August at a 15% discount. Guests also be able to watch “The Endless Summer” film with in-room streaming at Mukul Beach throughout the year.

Mukul (which means “secret” in Mayan) Beach is a luxury boutique hotel set on a 1,670-acre private beach community on Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast on the Pacific Ocean. It was ranked one the best resorts in Central America last year by Conde Nast Traveler Magazine. The 37 private villas nestle like treehouses on the cliffs, or hug the beach and the wild sand grass at its edge.

After a morning surf, guests can return to their stylish digs, be pampered with attentive service and indulge in some unique spa experiences. Guests also can play golf, learn more about the natural history, culture and people of Nicaragua or simply enjoy access to the property’s four miles of coastline and 7.5 miles of nature trails where they can hike, bike and observe wildlife.

It's been 50 years since "The Endless Summer" documentary. Now you can chase your own waves off Nicaragua's beaches. Mukul Beach, Golf & Spa

A week of Endless Summer surfing at Mukul Beach costs $1,100; a three-day program costs $450.

Info: Mukul Beach, Golf & Spa, KM 10 Carretera Tola-Las Salinas, Guacalito de la Isla; (888) 495 6581 or email reservations@mukulresort.com

