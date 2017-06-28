Chill out on a rail-ferry venture exploring the summer sights of western Canada

If Southern California's early summer heat has you wishing for cooler weather, try heading north for a combined weeklong rail-ferry trip of British Columbia and the Canadian Rockies.

The nine-day itinerary starts aboard the Canadian transcontinental train with an overnight journey between Vancouver and Jasper, with private cabins, meal service and access to domed observation cars.

Via Rail Canada The trip starts in Vancouver, Canada, with stops in Jasper and Banff. The trip starts in Vancouver, Canada, with stops in Jasper and Banff. (Via Rail Canada)

Guests then spend time in the Rockies, visiting Jasper and Banff national parks, with time to try the Ice Explorer on the Athabasca Glacier, the Glacier Skywalk in the Sunwapta Valley or travel by gondola to the top of Sulphur Mountain in Banff.

The next stop is by train on a northerly trip to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, on the Pacific Coast. The journey continues in British Columbia with a full-day cruise through the Inside Passage between Prince Rupert and the northern tip of Vancouver Island and Port Hardy.

The journey ends with a birds-eye view of the Strait of Georgia on a flight back to Vancouver.

The trip, organized by Canada by Design and VIA Rail Canada, is part of the Northern BC Explorer by Rail program.

Dates: Through Sept. 3

Price: From $2,990 per person, double occupancy. Includes train transportation, some meals, accommodations for a week, transfers, activities, sightseeing tour, Inside Passage cruise and flight from Port Hardy to Vancouver. Itinerary can be customized. Round-trip airfare from LAX to Vancouver not included.

Info: Canada by Design, (800) 217-0973, Via Rail, (888) 842-7245.

