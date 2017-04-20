Can't wait for 'Hamilton' tickets to go on sale in L.A.? This San Francisco hotel gives you two with your stay

“Hamilton” fans, don’t want to wait to buy tickets to the L.A. show? You can get tickets to San Francisco’s performances of the hit Broadway musical plus stay in a luxury hotel, but it’s not cheap.

Four Seasons San Francisco is offering guests two prime orchestra or loge seats to the musical about Alexander Hamilton with a night’s stay at the hotel near the city’s Yerba Buena Gardens.

Available dates for the Hamilton Package are May 6; June 24; July 8, 15, 22, 29; and Aug. 5. Call (415) 633-3636 to reserve on those dates. Prices start at $2,415.

Before you say “ouch,” consider that top-tier “Hamilton” tickets alone at the SHN Orpheum Theatre are pricey too. I checked online for tickets to the May 6 performance and found availability only for orchestra seats priced at $868 each, plus fees and handling.

Feel lucky? You can enter the lottery and hope to get $10 orchestra seats. Here’s how it works: Sign up online as late as 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance date you want. You’ll be notified that day whether or not you are a winner.

Or you can wait and take your chances when single tickets go on sale to the L.A. show at 10 a.m. April 30. The musical that won 11 Tony Awards last year comes to the Hollywood Pantages from Aug. 11 to Dec. 30.

And yes, there will be a $10 ticket lottery for the L.A. run of the show too.

ALSO

Conde Nast Traveler places these four California hotels among the world's 75 best

Your copter is waiting. Guests to be air-lifted in as Big Sur inn and restaurant reopen

Alaska with Oprah? Meeting sled dog puppies? It's all part of these packages on cruises this summer

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel