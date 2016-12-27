Wildlife photo safari visits Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa

Go where the wild things are on a photo safari to southern Africa with Carl Palazzolo, an exotic animal veterinarian and wildlife photography instructor.
The 13-day tour visits Botswana; Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe; and Cape Town, South Africa.
Participants will walk to the edge of the falls, take a sunset cruise down the Zambezi River, go on game drives, visit wildlife reserves at the Okavango Delta and have an opportunity to go on a shark cage dive. Palazzolo, who works at Long Beach Animal Hospital, has visited Africa nine times.
Dates: Sept. 15-27
Price: $9,457 per person, double occupancy, plus internal airfare of $450 per person. Included are accommodations, meals, transfers, bush flights, sightseeing activities and entrance fees. International airfare not included.
Info: Luxe Travel, (949) 336-1000 Ext.1601
