Sail away with the heroes of 'Star Wars' and Marvel adventures

May the Force be with you, and you and you.

And if “Star Wars” heroes aren't exciting enough to make your day, throw in Marvel's superheroes and supervillains, who will fight battles of epic proportions while you stand at the sidelines watching — or maybe you'll even participate.

It's all part of the new scene on Disney Cruise Line's ship Fantasy, which came out of dry dock last month with a host of enhancements, including the addition of “Star Wars” and Marvel activity centers.

"Star Wars" Day at Sea includes a deck party, encounters with the movie's characters and "Star Wars"-themed family and youth activities.

“Star Wars” movie fans will be able to become part of the resistance at Command Post, a hidden base where they can train with “Star Wars” heroes.

Kids can connect to holographic models of the Millennium Falcon, an X-wing starfighter or the Death Star via the interactive, high-tech control hub. But if you make a mistake, beware: You'll have to combat First Order Stormtroopers.

At Marvel Super Hero Academy, kids can learn the mystic arts from Doctor Strange, polishing their hero skills while learning how to battle villains in the Marvel Universe. Gaming and interactive portals help beginners become Avengers.

Fantasy, the newest ship in Disney's fleet, also will be the location for “Star Wars” Day at Sea, which will begin Jan. 6, 2018, and be held on seven-night Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral, Fla., through April.

“Star Wars” Day at Sea includes a deck party, encounters with the movie's characters and “Star Wars”-themed family and youth activities.

In addition, Marvel Day at Sea will debut this fall aboard the Disney Magic and run on New York sailings to the Bahamas and Canada throughout October and November. It will then be offered on Caribbean sailings from Miami beginning on Jan. 7, 2018, through April.

Marvel Day at Sea includes a deck party, interactions with characters and Marvel-themed activities and games.

Disney also offers a day of “Frozen” fun aboard the Disney Wonder on Alaska sailings through September. Activities include a deck party and character interactions with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf.

Travel@latimes.com

ALSO:

Paddle the strange, saline waters of ancient Mono Lake. And keep an eye out for critters.

Tanzania’s Tinga Tinga style, the African version of velvet Elvises, leaves an indelible print on visitors

Trump’s proposed changes to U.S.-Cuba travel rules won’t affect cruises, group tours