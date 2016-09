Cinemark Century 16 at the South Point hotel features huge screens and stadium-style seating in a clean and comfortable place. If that's not enough to prompt your attendance, here's a tip for seniors: With the hotel's club card, a special $4 rate is available before 4 p.m.

Cinemark Century 16, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; (702) 260-4061

David Tulanian

Los Angeles