Dog days in December? Napa Valley winery offers canine-friendly holiday weekend

Looking for a special gift for the oh-so-special dog in your life? You might find it in Napa Valley in December, when Calistoga Ranch presents a three-night getaway for travelers with pups.

The family-friendly event in Calistoga starts Dec. 13 with a smoked-bacon scavenger hunt in the vineyard, designed to appeal to dogs.

The next day, visitors can explore miles of hiking trails with their four-legged friends and then relax in lodges equipped with indoor-outdoor fireplaces.

The highlight of the stay is the Holiday Howl at 3 p.m., Dec. 15 at the Vineyard Venue. It is to include bone broth mutt-tinis, holiday music and a seasonal party for people and pets.

Dates: Dec. 13-16.

Price: From $546 per night. Includes accommodations, daily breakfast and activities.

Book the Napa Valley Spirit offer (buy one night, get one night free) to enjoy the Holiday Howl on Dec. 15. The offer is available through the end of December (the second night is free for guests arriving Sunday through Wednesday, the third night is free for guests arriving Thursday through Saturday). Pet fee is $125.

Info: Calistoga Ranch, (855) 942-4220

