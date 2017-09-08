Try a drive-it-yourself boat tour through eastern Canada's rivers and canals

Picture yourself as a boat captain, navigating your way along a historic canal in eastern Canada. Le Boat, which offers self-driving boating vacations in Europe, has added Ontario, Canada, to its list of destinations for the 2018 season.

The route takes travelers through the chain of lakes, rivers and canals between Ottawa and Kingston.

The area is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is known for its wildlife and scenery.

Dates: May 15 to Oct. 9

Price: From $1,775 for a boat that sleeps four on seven-day cruise. Fee does not include fuel, food or marina fees.

Info: Le Boat, (855) 643-3845

