Low-cost India tour comes with airfare and lodgings for $1,999

If you’re looking for an economical trip to an exotic locale, consider an upcoming 10-night tour to India. It includes international airfare and visits the Golden Triangle of Delhi; Agra, home of the Taj Mahal; and Jaipur.

Travelers also will experience two game drives in Ranthambore National Park, home of Bengal tigers; and experience the fanciful celebration of Holi, the Festival of Colors. Holi is celebrated by Hindus around the world.

Date: Feb. 25

Price: From $1,999 per person, double occupancy. Includes international airfare, land transportation, accommodations, breakfast and eight other meals, tours, entrance fees and English-speaking tour guides.

Info: World Spree Travel, (866) 652-5656

ALSO

Ring in 2018 in the Caribbean on MSC's newest cruise ship

Here's what Virgin's first adults-only cruise ship will look like

Two California chefs will take you on a cooking-and-bicycling tour of Sicily

New tour of the West follows itinerary crafted with filmmaker Ken Burns

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel