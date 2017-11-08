TRAVEL
Low-cost India tour comes with airfare and lodgings for $1,999

If you’re looking for an economical trip to an exotic locale, consider an upcoming 10-night tour to India. It includes international airfare and visits the Golden Triangle of Delhi; Agra, home of the Taj Mahal; and Jaipur.

Travelers also will experience two game drives in Ranthambore National Park, home of Bengal tigers; and experience the fanciful celebration of Holi, the Festival of Colors. Holi is celebrated by Hindus around the world. 　

Date: Feb. 25　

Price: From $1,999 per person, double occupancy. Includes international airfare, land transportation, accommodations, breakfast and eight other meals, tours, entrance fees and English-speaking tour guides.

Info: World Spree Travel, (866) 652-5656

