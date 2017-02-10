Want to belt out 'Danke Schoen'? Go for it at this karaoke bar dedicated to hits made famous by Las Vegas headliners

Want to share your best impression of Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley? There’s a new spin on karaoke at a party bar along the Las Vegas Strip: singing songs made famous by Vegas headliners, past and present.
Talent isn’t required (though it helps) as a live band accompanies people brave enough to take the stage at Rockhouse Las Vegas located at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian.
It’s pretty difficult to stump the bandleader during the karaoke sessions that run from 9 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays.
Want to belt out Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas?” No problem. Ditto for Wayne Newton’s “Danke Schoen.”
Hits by Sinatra and Britney Spears can also be performed, as can tunes “sung” by ventriloquist Terry Fator’s puppets, like Garth Brooks “Shameless” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”
If a few drinks will stoke the courage to perform in front of a crowd, Rockhouse’s specials may do the trick.
There’s no cover charge and no drink minimum to participate in the karaoke bar.
However guests can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and well drinks, plus $25 buckets containing five bottles of beer. The featured brands change each month.
The really brave can also take the bar’s Rock Out With Your Guac challenge. For $45, a server will deliver a 4-pound burrito stuffed with carne asada, green chiles, sautéed onions and cheddar cheese.
Topped with guacamole and sour cream, the meal is free for big eaters who finish it in 20 minutes or less.
Something else that’s free is parking at the Venetian. The casino-resort and its sister property, the Palazzo, still offer self parking and valet parking at no charge.
That bucks recent changes at most other resorts along Las Vegas Boulevard, which now charge for parking.
Info: Rockhouse Las Vegas
