Want to belt out 'Danke Schoen'? Go for it at this karaoke bar dedicated to hits made famous by Las Vegas headliners

Want to share your best impression of Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley? There’s a new spin on karaoke at a party bar along the Las Vegas Strip: singing songs made famous by Vegas headliners, past and present.

Talent isn’t required (though it helps) as a live band accompanies people brave enough to take the stage at Rockhouse Las Vegas located at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian.

It’s pretty difficult to stump the bandleader during the karaoke sessions that run from 9 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays.

Want to belt out Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas?” No problem. Ditto for Wayne Newton’s “Danke Schoen.”

Hits by Sinatra and Britney Spears can also be performed, as can tunes “sung” by ventriloquist Terry Fator’s puppets, like Garth Brooks “Shameless” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

If a few drinks will stoke the courage to perform in front of a crowd, Rockhouse’s specials may do the trick.

Rockhouse Las Vegas' bandleader has a long list of songs to choose from, with a focus on tunes made famous by Vegas stars. Tiffanie Bond Rockhouse Las Vegas' bandleader has a long list of songs to choose from, with a focus on tunes made famous by Vegas stars. Rockhouse Las Vegas' bandleader has a long list of songs to choose from, with a focus on tunes made famous by Vegas stars. (Tiffanie Bond)

There’s no cover charge and no drink minimum to participate in the karaoke bar.

However guests can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and well drinks, plus $25 buckets containing five bottles of beer. The featured brands change each month.

The really brave can also take the bar’s Rock Out With Your Guac challenge. For $45, a server will deliver a 4-pound burrito stuffed with carne asada, green chiles, sautéed onions and cheddar cheese.

Topped with guacamole and sour cream, the meal is free for big eaters who finish it in 20 minutes or less.

A bachelorette party celebrates by taking the stage at Rockhouse Las Vegas. Tiffanie Bond A bachelorette party celebrates by taking the stage at Rockhouse Las Vegas. A bachelorette party celebrates by taking the stage at Rockhouse Las Vegas. (Tiffanie Bond)

Something else that’s free is parking at the Venetian. The casino-resort and its sister property, the Palazzo, still offer self parking and valet parking at no charge.

That bucks recent changes at most other resorts along Las Vegas Boulevard, which now charge for parking.

Info: Rockhouse Las Vegas

ALSO

Mid-March may be the sweet spot for spectacular wildflowers in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

New luxury resort to open at Maui's famed Kaanapali Beach

It's true, everyone wants a 'Piece of Me.' Britney Spears adds more Las Vegas dates after notching $100 million in ticket sales

Need inspiration for your next California trip? Here's a free guide with 607 reasons to go

Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra Caption The edgy beauty of Arizona's Sonoran Desert Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Washington, D.C, new and improved The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too. The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel