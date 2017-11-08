Free travel deals and discounts for members of the military for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is all about saying thank you to those who have served in the armed forces. Hotels, restaurants, theme parks, ski areas and lots of other businesses offer discounts and deals to America’s military members on Veterans Day, which this year falls on Saturday.

Some offers apply only to veterans; others include those actively serving. Here are some deals worthy of checking out.

Hotels

Westgate Resorts is giving away 1,500 hotel stays at hotels in Orlando, Fla., and Las Vegas to active military members and Gold Star families.

Rooms open for reservations at 6 a.m. Pacific time Friday. You must fill out a military appreciation form and place a refundable deposit of $100 to book:

-- 100 rooms for two, from Dec. 8 to 10 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. It comes with free concert tickets to see country singer Travis Tritt.

-- 1,400 rooms for up to four people May 3 to 6 at Westgate Town Center Resort & Spa in Orlando. It includes admission to the resort’s Ship Wreck Island water park and a private concert.

In addition, Watergate offers all U.S. military veterans a 25% room discount at all 27 resorts for those who book Friday.

Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas, which operates Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, the Cromwell, the Linq and Paris Las Vegas, offers military members a free ride on the High Roller and the Eiffel Tower Experience on Saturday. In addition, some buffets — Spice Market at Planet Hollywood, Le Village at Paris and others — will be free for a single military member. Other buffets are offering 10% to 30% discounts.

Also on Saturday, Caesars will debut a Salute Total Rewards card, a loyalty program for military members that takes 10% off the lowest room rate. Some nice freebies come with the card too, such as free parking. Info: Caesars Las Vegas Military Discounts

Theme parks and attractions

Active and retired military can buy Disneyland Resort’s Park Hopper passes (Disneyland and California Adventure) for $156 for three days and $181 for four days. Must purchase by Dec. 16 for a pass good through Dec.19 at the Anaheim park. Info: 2017 Military Discounts

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park gives active and retired military members two free tickets through Nov. 16 and Nov. 27 to Dec. 15. Additional discount tickets are available too. Info: Military Days

Legoland California in Carlsbad, Calif., offers Resort Hopper tickets to Legoland, the water park and the SeaLife Aquarium for three days for $82, child or adult. You also can get two parks (Legoland and the water park) for two days for $72. Offer is good through Dec. 31. Info: Legoland Resort California Military Discount

Active and retired military members and veterans can go the Queen Mary in Long Beach for free on Saturday. The offer includes entrance to the Ship Model Gallery and an exhibition of paintings by Winston Churchill. Info: A History of Service

Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach offers veterans and military personnel free admission Saturday. Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times

Aquarium of the Pacific, also in Long Beach, is free to veterans and military personnel on Saturday. Info: Veterans Day

The Battleship Iowa in San Pedro will celebrate Veterans Day with a free program and music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Veterans and military members can take a free tour of the World War II ship Friday through Sunday. Info: Veterans Day Festival and Concert

Ski resorts

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., plans to open Thursday. Veterans and active duty military members can ski or ride free on Veterans Day. Present a valid military ID at any ticket window Saturday for a free lift ticket. Info: Veterans Ski/Ride Free

Snow Summit and Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake offer active military members and their families 25% off one-day lift tickets throughout the season. Info: Discounted Lift Tickets for Military

Entry to national parks such as Arizona's Grand Canyon is free this weekend in honor of Veterans Day. Felicia Fonseca / Associated Press

Parks

National parks that charge a fee — Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Death Valley, etc. — and national forests will feature free admission to all members of the public Saturday and Sunday in honor of Veterans Day.

Active military members and veterans will get free admission to 143 California State Parks on Saturday only.

Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has rolled out a new offer for active and retired military personnel that’s good for bookings made by Nov. 14: a $50 on-board credit per cabin and a two-category upgrade. The offer comes with a reduced deposit of $99 per person, and may be combined with the line’s Early Saver prices. Info: Carnival Cruise Lines, (800) 764-7419

